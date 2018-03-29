Breaking
Two southbound DVP lanes closed due to truck rollover
Two lanes of the southbound Don Valley Parkway are closed south of Don Mills Road due to a collision.
Toronto police warning commuters to expect heavy delays in area
Toronto police said a truck rolled over, but no injuries were immediately reported.
The Toronto Fire Service and Toronto police are at the scene.
All lanes were initially closed. But the City of Toronto's Twitter account devoted to the DVP said the right lane reopened shortly after 7 a.m.