All lanes reopened on Highway 401 near Brock Road in Pickering after 2-car collision

All lanes have re-opened on Highway 401 hours after a two-car collision near Brock Road in Pickering, Ont. on Friday.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police said a vehicle travelling westbound was clipped by another vehicle, which caused it to spin around and strike a light standard. The vehicle then jumped the centre barrier and ended up in the eastbound lane.

One driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the second appears to have escaped unscathed, Schmidt said.

Police are still investigating.