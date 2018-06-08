Skip to Main Content
All lanes reopened on Highway 401 near Brock Road in Pickering after 2-car collision
Updated

All lanes reopened on Highway 401 near Brock Road in Pickering after 2-car collision

All lanes have re-opened on Highway 401 hours after a two-car collision near Brock Road in Pickering, Ont. on Friday.

1 driver taken to hospital suffering from major injuries

CBC News ·
One driver was transported to hospital after a two-car collision on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont., police say (CBC)

All lanes have re-opened on Highway 401 hours after a two-car collision near Brock Road in Pickering, Ont. on Friday.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police said a vehicle travelling westbound was clipped by another vehicle, which caused it to spin around and strike a light standard. The vehicle then jumped the centre barrier and ended up in the eastbound lane.

One driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the second appears to have escaped unscathed, Schmidt said.

Police are still investigating.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us