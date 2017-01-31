Toronto police say the man killed in a shooting on Gerrard Street East near Sumach Street Monday night was Ali Rizeig, 18.

Around 10 bullet holes were visible Tuesday morning on the front door of a home where Rizeig was shot dead. Police believe he lived at the home.

"Everyone is shaken," said Marie Emmorey, whose grandson lives "steps away" from the shooting and grew up with Rizeig in Regent Park.

Emmorey herself used to live in the neighbourhood, and called Rizeig's death a "crying shame."

"Another loss in Regent Park," she said. "No matter who it is we are family."

Around 10 bullet holes were visible on Tuesday morning at the home where the deadly shooting happened on Monday night. (Linda Ward/CBC News)

Residents in the neighbourhood reported hearing gunfire when the deadly shooting happened the night before around 9:30 p.m.

"Any gun violence is extreme violence... we're still processing the scene," said Det. Sgt. Joyce Schertzer on Monday.

On Monday, police said the victim had no vital signs when paramedics took him to hospital and he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Officers are searching for a dark SUV that drove away from the scene after the incident. Witnesses say the shooter escaped in that vehicle.

A homicide investigator was dispatched on Monday night to the shooting at Gerrard Street East near Sumach Street that killed an 18-year-old man. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

Two deadly shootings on Monday

It was the second serious shooting on Monday, with a man shot dead on George Street near Adelaide Street earlier in the afternoon.

Homicide investigators are still looking for a suspect in that shooting as well.

It's not yet clear if the two shootings are connected.