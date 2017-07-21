There are still unanswered questions about how a 15-year-old boy died on a school trip to Algonquin Park earlier this month, but on Friday night students, teachers and parents are gathering simply to remember Jeremiah Perry.

Jeremiah's father, Joshua Anderson, will be among those at the vigil held at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute, the school his son attended.

He told CBC Toronto on Friday that Jeremiah did not know how to swim. The boy died after he slipped under the water at Big Trout Lake on July 4 while swimming with his classmates in the provincial park.

When Jeremiah didn't resurface, staff called police, according to the Toronto District School Board.

A spokesperson for the board has repeatedly said that every student who went on the camping trip was required to pass a swim test. Anderson, however, told CBC Toronto that he didn't know if he son had done so.

The school board said Thursday that it is now interviewing those who conducted swim tests as well as all related documentation, in addition to interviewing both those on the trip and those who authorized it.

"At the same time, I have instructed staff to immediately review our practices and procedures with regards to excursions — particularly those that involve 'high care' activities such as swimming and canoeing," TDSB director John Malloy said in a statement.

The Ontario Provincial Police service and the Office of the Chief Coroner are also investigating.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Jeremiah's funeral and any additional expenses that arise.

"Jeremiah was an amazing young adult who brought laughter and love to his friends and family. He [was] a compassionate and loving son who cared deeply for his family and friends. He was hardworking, had an outgoing personality," the page reads. "Jeremiah will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts."

The TDSB has said it is helping Jeremiah's family with funeral costs. The service will be held Monday.