Eighteen of the 33 students who were on a canoe trip at Algonquin Provincial Park arrived at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute in Toronto by bus around 1 a.m. ET, appearing physically and emotionally drained, and still coming to grips with the death of classmate Jeremiah Perry.

The students had been camping since Sunday at the park some three hours north of Toronto when Jeremiah went missing on Tuesday evening while swimming in Big Trout Lake.

Melissa Defreitas was one of the parents waiting at C.W. Jefferys for their children to arrive. Defreitas fought off tears as she reflected on what her daughter had experienced.

"Just speechless right now, you know, it was very traumatic," Defreitas said. "It was hard, saying thank God your daughter is alive, but knowing someone's else's kid is dead."

Ontario Provincial Police spent the better part of 20 hours conducting a search and rescue mission as Jeremiah's fellow students waited for news.

Most of them were still at Big Trout Lake when his body was discovered late Wednesday afternoon.

The students had to be airlifted out of the park a few at a time to a designated location, where a bus was waiting to take them home.

As they boarded it Wednesday evening, they were given cellphones and asked to call their parents. For most of the teens, this was the first time they had spoken to their parents since Jeremiah, 15, had gone missing.

'It was very scary'

There was no cellphone coverage in the camping area at the park, so parents couldn't reach their children. Rita Mondle, whose daughter was on the trip, felt helpless.

Rita Mondle was among parents waiting at C.W. Jefferys for their children's return from the trip. 'I'm just glad to have her back, that's all I can say,' she says about her daughter. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

"It was very scary, it was scary," she said. "I'm just glad to have her back, that's all I can say."

Shari Schwartz-Maltz, a spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board, was at C.W. Jefferys as the families reunited. The school had counsellors on hand all day Wednesday.

"Schools are a lot more than schools, they are communities, and in that community we had all kinds of people coming in all day — parents, friends, kids at the school, community members — and we had social workers on site and a lot of people holding each other," Schwartz-Maltz told CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Thursday.

"It was a tough day. A tough, tough day."

2nd group of students to return Thursday

The board will co-operate with the OPP as they investigate, Schwartz-Maltz said.

Jeremiah was among students from C.W. Jefferys and another Toronto school, Westview Centennial Secondary School, on the trip.

More than 35,000 students — from children to adults — are involved in summer-school programs across the TDSB, and the Algonquin trip is "one of many outdoor-education programs," Schwartz-Maltz told reporters Wednesday afternoon. She noted that all students are required to pass a swim test before they can go on such trips, but she could not provide details about what such a test would entail.

Search and rescue workers spent the better part of 20 hours looking for Jeremiah. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Six adults were accompanying the 33 students on the trip — a better supervision ratio than the typical 15-1 for such excursions, Schwartz-Maltz said Wednesday. There were two teachers and four outdoor education specialists.

When asked on Metro Morning Thursday whether the TDSB will reconsider future trips, she said when any sort of troubling incident happens during an excursion, "then we take a good, hard look at what happened."

However, Wednesday wasn't the day to start that process, she said.

"We need to talk to the kids, we need to talk to the teachers, we need to talk to the leaders," she said. "And we need to find out what we did right, whether there are any lessons to be learned and then all that will determine future trips."

A second group of students who had been camping at a separate location will be arriving home later Thursday.

Jeremiah's older brother, who also attends C.W. Jefferys, was also on the trip but joined his family shortly after learning about the death.