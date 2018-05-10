Alek Minassian, the man accused in a deadly van attack in Toronto's North York neighbourhood in April, will appear in court today with a new lawyer, and is expected to face more charges.

The 25-year-old, who will appear at the Finch Avenue courthouse at 10 a.m. ET, has hired Boris Bytensky.

Minassian has already been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

He is expected to be charged with three more counts of attempted murder, according to a previous statement from Toronto police Insp. Bryan Bott.​

According to the biography on his firm's website, Bytensky "has conducted criminal and civil trials at all levels of court in Ontario," and defended clients in a number of high-profile criminal cases.

Van attack killed ten

Minassian was arrested on April 23, minutes after after a white van plowed into pedestrians as it sped southbound along a busy sidewalk on Yonge Street from Finch Avenue toward Sheppard Avenue.

Minassian is accused of killing these 10 people. Top row, from left to right: Anne Marie D'Amico, 30, Dorothy Sewell, 80, Renuka Amarasingha, 45, Munir Najjar, 85, Chul Min (Eddie) Kang, 45, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Forsyth, 94, Sohe Chung, 22, Andrea Bradden, 33, Ji Hun Kim, 22, Geraldine Brady, 83. (CBC)

Eight women and two men, ranging in age from 22 to 94, were killed.

A total of 16 people were injured.

According to Sunnybrook Hospital, seven people remain in its care. Four of them are in serious condition.