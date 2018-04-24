Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian was quickly in and out of Canadian Forces last fall

Alek Minassian, the suspect in Monday's van attack in Toronto, joined the Canadian Forces last August and turned up for basic training at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., in September.

Sixteen days into his 13-week basic training courses he asked to leave and was ultimately released from his service in late October, according to a statement from the Department of National Defence Tuesday.

At no point during his brief time in military training did Minassian display any behaviour that would have pointed to the potential of his involvement in Monday's rampage, according to a senior Canadian Forces official who spoke to CBC News on condition of anonymity.

"He wasn't adapting to the military lifestyle," the official said. "There were no red flags and nothing that would point to anything like this."

He complained about his dislike of military discipline and was quickly judged an average or below-average recruit.

Minassian had problems with dress, deportment and group interactions in the military setting. He had had no weapons training by the time he was released, the official said.

Toronto police arrested the Richmond Hill, Ont., man after a rental van mowed down pedestrians along a busy stretch of Yonge Street, north of downtown.

Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.