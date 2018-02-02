Another 87 Ontario grocery stores have received approval to sell beer and cider starting in April.

They join more than 200 stores already authorized to sell the beverages, and up to 70 that can also sell wine.

A government statement says the grocers were selected via a competitive bidding process held by the LCBO.

Of the 87 stores, 11 are independently owned and 76 are owned by large grocers.

Under the provincial plan, beer and cider will eventually be available in up to 450 grocery stores, including up to 300 that will also sell wine.

A list of the latest stores authorized to sell the alcohol products is available on the provincial government website.