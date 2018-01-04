Four members of the Soulpepper Theatre Company in Toronto announced this morning they're resigning in support of four actresses who accuse artistic director Albert Schultz of unwanted sexual contact and harassment.

Ted Dykstra, Stuart Hughes, Michelle Monteith and Rick Roberts announced their resignations in a brief statement Thursday, before the four actresses were set to address a news conference.

"These artists support and stand with the brave women who have come forward to end the culture of silence that has existed at Soulpepper under Mr. Schultz. They believe the allegations made by these women," Alexi Wood of St. Lawrence Barristers LLP, lawyer for those who resigned, said in the statement.

Dykstra, Hughes, Monteith and Roberts "support the choice of Alan Dilworth as acting artistic director, but until Mr. Schultz has no role with the company, they will not work there," the statement said.

"My clients look forward to a Soulpepper that provides a safe space to create groundbreaking theatre," Wood said.

Actresses to speak

Patricia Fagan, Hannah Miller, Kristin Booth and Diana Bentley filed separate civil lawsuits against the Soulpepper Theatre artistic director and the company, alleging unwanted groping, harassment and sexual remarks in the workplace from 2000 to 2013. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The allegations against Schultz were reported Wednesday by CBC, as part of an investigation by The Fifth Estate, The National and The Current into sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the theatre's board of directors released a statement that said it instructed Schultz, 54, to "step down from all his Soulpepper responsibilities" while the company's board investigates the allegations.

It also said that its policies prohibited harassment and it has processes to report any instances in a safe manner.

On Wednesday evening, Schultz issued a statement that said he is stepping aside, effectively immediately, while the investigation is underway.

"These claims make serious allegations against me which I do not take lightly. Over the coming time period, I intend to vehemently defend myself," Schultz said.

On Thursday morning, Booth and Fagan spoke to CBC Radio's The Current about their allegations against Schultz.

Booth described prolonged hugs from Schultz in which "he would come up behind and hug and press his groin into the back of my body.

"It was common, it was almost on a daily basis."

Booth claimed she would have to "prepare" herself to go into work after such incidents.

"I would have to be like, 'OK Kristin, suck it up,' because I was being groomed to think that this was all normal, that this was all what I had to do to work in the theatre. To be an ingenue in the theatre meant you were sexualized continually."

Fagan, who worked on the same production of Twelfth Night with Booth, accused Schultz of "bullying" during rehearsals.

"A lot of mocking, ridiculing, humiliating," said Fagan. "I remember most of that summer trying to work with a big lump in my throat, willing myself not to cry."

Soulpepper, one of Canada's most successful theatre companies, recently completed a critically acclaimed run off-Broadway in New York and is lauded for shining a spotlight on diverse talent and work that challenges its audiences.