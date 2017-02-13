A 29-year-old Ajax woman has been charged after she allegedly tried to drown her three-year-old son last week near a park that borders Lake Ontario.

Durham Region Police Service said the alleged incident occurred near Rotary Park in Ajax, east of Toronto, last Thursday at about 4 p.m. Police said two people, a woman and a man, intervened to prevent the drowning and brought the boy to shore.

Ashling Murphy, spokesperson for Durham police, said officers would like the two people to be recognized for their actions.

"The fact that they intervened in this case is commendable," she said Monday.

Mother seen acting strangely

Murphy said the incident began when a woman saw a mother acting strangely and holding her small child on a bridge railing near the park last week in the Duffins Creek area.

The woman engaged the mother in conversation, then walked with her and the child towards a parking lot.

The woman was walking ahead of the mother and child, and when she turned back to see where they had gone, she saw that they had left the area and were heading towards the beach.

Murphy said the mother was then seen holding the child under the water.

She said the woman and a second person, a man who was nearby, ran to intervene.

At that point, the mother had lifted the boy out of the water. The pair took the child from her, brought him to shore and wrapped him in warm clothing. Murphy said the temperature was about –7 C.

"They took him up to the shoreline and wrapped him up until paramedics arrived," Murphy said. "The waters would have been frigid."

Child released in care of father

Police and paramedics went to the scene. The boy was taken to hospital, treated and released in the care of his father.

Murphy said officers apprehended the mother under the Mental Health Act and she was taken to a local hospital, where she was assessed.

Police have charged her with attempted murder, aggravated assault and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

The mother was held for a bail hearing. Police declined to say if she has been released. Her name is not being released to protect the identity of her son.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or may have new information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5234.

Rotary Park is situated on the west end of the waterfront in Ajax.