The family of a mother and her two children killed in their Ajax, Ont. home last week are speaking for the first time since their deaths, saying "there are no words to explain" their grief.

"Our hearts are broken," written in the statement by Vas Pejcinovski, the former partner of Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, and father to Roy Pejcinovski,15, and Venallia Pejcinovski,13.

All three were killed in what police have described as a domestic incident. Cory Fenn, 29, a man believed to have had a relationship with Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths.

The eldest daughter, Victoria, who was not at home at the time of the incident, was found safe.

The statement on behalf of Vas Pejcinovski and his daughter Victoria was published on the Don Mills Flyers Toronto Hockey Leauge Twitter account, which Roy played for.

"We have lost our beloved Krissy, Roy and Vana and our lives will never be the same," said Pejcinovski in the statement announcing the establishment of The Pejcinovski Family Memorial Fund to honour the victims.

Police were called to the home on Hilling Drive, near Lake Driveway West and Westney Road South last Wednesday after a friend of the mother went to the home and was met at the door by a man.

The mother and son were found dead in the home early in the morning on March 14 and the daughter died later that evening in hospital, according to Durham Regional Police.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday at the Heritage Funeral Centre at 50 Overlea Blvd.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Thorncliffe Park Dr. at 11 a.m.