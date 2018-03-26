Students at a high school in North York described a "sad atmosphere" Monday as they came back to their classrooms for the first time since a triple homicide that took the life of one of the their classmates, 15-year-old Roy Pejcinovski.

"I actually went to his locker. There was a big kind of memorial there. People decorated his locker with roses and flowers," Eric Velaj, a Grade 12 student at Crestwood Preparatory College, told CBC Toronto. "There were a lot of people crying; [it was] an overall sad atmosphere."

Pejcinovski was found dead early in the morning of Wednesday, March 14, along with his mother, Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, in their home in Ajax. His 13-year-old sister, Venallia Pejcinovski, died later that evening in hospital.

All three were killed in what police have described as a domestic incident. Cory Fenn, 29, a man believed to have had a relationship with Krassimira Pejcinovski, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

At the time of the incident, Pejcinovski was on a two-week spring break from Crestwood, a private school near the corner of York Mills Road and the Don Valley Parkway.

'It's a nightmare'

On Monday morning, students and staff faced the reality of his loss together as a community.

The school prepared for the day by offering two grief counsellors, available to students any time they need.

"I think we had the worst-case scenario plan kind of worked out in our minds," Crestwood Headmaster Vince Pagano, told CBC Toronto in his office just after morning classes began.

Crestwood headmaster Vince Pagano says grief counsellors are ready to help students deal with the death of their classmate. (YanJun Li/CBC)

A group of volunteers, mostly mothers from the school's parents association, are in the school — ready and willing to jump in when needed.

This is only the third student death in the last 20 years that Pagano can remember. And the nature of this one is particularly tragic, he says.

"You still think you're dreaming, or that it's a nightmare, and you're going to wake up soon enough and it's all going to go away," he said.

School jersey to be retired

Pejcinovski was a goalie with the Don Mills Flyers of the Greater Toronto Hockey League, and played on the school's hockey team, helping to win the championship game the week before he was killed.

"Our coaches have offered every morning if we want to come in early we can talk to them," said Grade 10 student Aaron Little, who played on the school team with Pejcinovski. "We can go talk to them about anything."

Aaron Little, left, and Spencer Whitnall are Grade 10 students at Crestwood Preparatory School in North York. They were classmates with Roy Pejcinovski, a student killed in a triple homicide in his Ajax home on March 14. (YanJun Li/CBC)

On Wednesday, the school will hold a memorial, during which the coaches on Pejcinovski's hockey team will retire his jersey.

"[The coaches] have been impacted more than most teachers in the school," Pagano said.

"If you knew the young man you would understand why people are in such bad shape right now. He was an exceptional boy."