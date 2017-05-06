Low-lying areas along Lake Ontario are still coping with intense, destructive wave action on the shore even though much of the Greater Toronto Area was spared from perilous flood conditions this week. 

CBC Toronto reporter Devin Heroux spent part of the morning and afternoon in Ajax, where gnarly waves have done a number on leisure areas near the lake. 

People using the roads and pedestrian pathways affected by the storm water told CBC News that they had never seen flooding quite like this, at least in recent memory. 

While the rain has largely tapered off, wind off the lake can continue to push high water over the shore breakers.

With files from CBC's Devin Heroux