Low-lying areas along Lake Ontario are still coping with intense, destructive wave action on the shore even though much of the Greater Toronto Area was spared from perilous flood conditions this week.

CBC Toronto reporter Devin Heroux spent part of the morning and afternoon in Ajax, where gnarly waves have done a number on leisure areas near the lake.

Rising water in Lake Ontario causing slope failure along bike path in Ajax. Path now blocked off to public for safety reasons. pic.twitter.com/ny2mzTgeoH — @Devin_Heroux

People using the roads and pedestrian pathways affected by the storm water told CBC News that they had never seen flooding quite like this, at least in recent memory.

Debris has washed up onto the shore near the bike path in Ajax. Residents telling me they've never seen the lake water level this high. pic.twitter.com/LdOxksOc3D — @Devin_Heroux

While the rain has largely tapered off, wind off the lake can continue to push high water over the shore breakers.