An Ajax man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash in Ajax early Sunday, Durham Regional Police say.

Det.-Const. Todd Gribbons, spokesperson for Durham Regional Police Service's Traffic Services, said police received a call about the crash on Harwood Avenue South and Highway 401 at 1:42 a.m. The crash occurred on an overpass.

The man, 25, was rushed to a Toronto area trauma centre, where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Gribbons said police believe the motorcycle was travelling northbound when it rear-ended a silver Mazda that was travelling in the same direction.

The motorcycle came to a sliding stop on the centre median.

"Speed may be one of the factors," Gribbons said.

Harwood Avenue South, which has been closed for hours as police investigated the crash, is expected to be reopened Sunday morning.