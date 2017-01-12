A 23-year old Ajax man faces numerous charges after driving a car with only three wheels that scratched and damaged a road and driveway.

Durham police received five complaints about a driver whose 2011 Toyota was missing a front wheel and rim in the Harwood Avenue and Bayly Street area of Ajax on Wednesday morning.

The driver had damaged both the roadway and a local resident's driveway due to the vehicle scratching the pavement wherever it drove.

Police located and arrested the driver as he was leaving a nearby fast food restaurant.

Police also seized a small amount of marijuana and a bong from inside the car. They say the driver did not have insurance.

He is charged with mischief under $5000, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to comply with a recognizance order, possession of marijuana and five other provincial offences.



He is being held in custody for a a bail hearing.