The town of Ajax is taking a page from Toronto's book and launching a public education campaign aimed at confronting race stereotypes.

#AjaxForAll is modeled on Toronto's #TorontoForAll campaign, which was launched last year and featured thought provoking posters.

One of the ads featured a black man beside a white man and read: "Quick, hire one."

City of Toronto campaign aimed to spark conversations about racism. (Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants)

In Ajax, posters featuring eight people — referred to as ambassadors — will be visible around the town, each profiling an Ajax resident and a call to action.

"What Ajax feels very strongly about is that diversity is our greatest strength," said Tracey Vaughan, director of recreation, culture and community for the town.

Posters featuring eight people — referred to as ambassadors — will be visible around the town, each profiling an Ajax resident and a call to action. (Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants)

The timing of the campaign launch coincided with recent events, including the U.S. travel ban and the attack on a Quebec City mosque — which Vaughan says make it even more important for local government to take a stand and come together as a community.

"This isn't a combative conversation, this is a way to educate each other and understand each other better," she said, adding that racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia are long-standing issues and need to be addressed in a systematic way.

According to the town, Ajax is the most multicultural municipality in Durham region and nearly half of its residents are visible minorities.

Lincoln Alexander is one of eight #AjaxForAll ambassadors. He's a high school student who hopes to become a chemical engineer. He's also an actor and singer-songwriter. (Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants)

Residents in the town are onboard with the campaign.

Sandrine Tchatchou told CBC Toronto that in light of what is happening in the world, society needs to be more tolerant and the posters are going to wake people, adding that many people don't think racism and discrimination are real problems that exist in day-to-day life.

The #AjaxForAll public awareness initiative was launched in partnership with the Ontario Council of Agencies Serving Immigrants.