A two-vehicle crash in Ajax early Monday evening has left a child dead, according to Durham Regional Police.

Emergency responders were called to the collision, on Taunton Road between Church Street and Westney Road, around 5:40 p.m., Sgt. Craig McInall told CBC Toronto.

McInall said it was a head-on collision.

One vehicle had the child and an adult, who was taken to hospital, McInall said. He did not know what, if any, injuries the adult suffered.

He could not say how many people were in the second vehicle, and he could not immediately confirm the ages or genders of the child and adult.

Police have closed Taunton Road between Church Street and Ravenscroft Road for their investigation.

A spokesperson for the force was expected to be at the scene to update reporters by 8:30 p.m.