Durham regional police are on the hunt for two suspects in a half-dozen carjacking incidents in Ajax over the last month, including one involving a 17-year-old girl.

In the most recent incident, a 24-year-old man was getting out of his car in his driveway in the Ravenscroft and Rossland roads area around 1:15 a.m. Thursday when a "masked suspect" allegedly assaulted him, according to a police news release.

Police say the second suspect, who had a firearm, demanded the man's keys and personal items, but the victim refused. After a struggle, the suspects fled the scene empty-handed. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Just a few days before, on Nov. 13, a 17-year-old girl was getting out of her car at her home in the Westney and Rossland roads area around 9 p.m. when two men approached her.

"The suspects forced her into the back seat of her car at gunpoint and drove to a nearby bank machine where they withdrew some cash using her bank card," the news release said.

"They drove around for a short time before letting her out of the car and driving off."

'Several incidents' linked, police believe

The teen knocked on a nearby home after she was dropped off and then called police. Officers and the K-9 unit searched the area, but did not locate the suspects. However, her vehicle was found abandoned a short time later.

The victim was not physically harmed, police say.

After investigators reviewed evidence from "several incidents" over the past month, they believe their suspects are involved in six related incidents in the north Ajax area, the release said.

Meanwhile, police are asking residents "to be vigilant," particularly during late hours, when exiting their vehicles and to ensure their doors are locked when possible.

Anyone with information about the incidents can call the West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 888-579-1520, ext. 2562, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.