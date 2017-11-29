Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery near Ajax Downs Casino on Tuesday and Durham regional police say they are also suspects in several recent armed carjackings in Ajax, Ont.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man both from Ajax, in connection with the robbery.

Investigators allege one of the suspects robbed a taxi driver around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, then met up with the second suspect and fled the scene in a car.

Const. George Tudos, spokesperson for the Durham Regional Police Service, said the men are in custody and expected to attend a bail hearing.

Investigators will release more information about the investigation on Friday, Dec. 1.

This arrest comes after police warned residents about seven armed carjackings in the area.

Police say two men have been targeting victims getting in and out of their cars. They say the attackers used a handgun in most of the incidents in Ajax.

