An 18-year-old woman was shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a popular 24-hour diner in Mississauga.

Her condition is not life-threatening. 

Peel paramedics were called to Zet's Restaurant on Airport Road, close to Pearson International Airport, just before 1 a.m. on Friday morning.

Peel police say the shooting was from one car to another. The woman, from Toronto, was sitting in the drivers seat when she was hit by a single bullet. 

Police are now seeking two black male suspects in their 20s, who fled in a black car after the shooting.

They are appealing to any witnesses to what happened to come forward. 

Airport Road shooting

Peel paramedics gathered at the scene of the shooting. (Tony Smyth/CBC)