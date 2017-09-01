An 18-year-old woman was shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a popular 24-hour diner in Mississauga.

Her condition is not life-threatening.

Peel paramedics were called to Zet's Restaurant on Airport Road, close to Pearson International Airport, just before 1 a.m. on Friday morning.

Peel police say the shooting was from one car to another. The woman, from Toronto, was sitting in the drivers seat when she was hit by a single bullet.

Police are now seeking two black male suspects in their 20s, who fled in a black car after the shooting.

They are appealing to any witnesses to what happened to come forward.