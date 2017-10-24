A stretch of Airport Road has reopened after being closed for hours after a fatal two-vehicle collision in Brampton early Tuesday morning.

Peel paramedics said that crews were called to the crash scene on Airport Road near Intermodal Drive, just north of Highway 407, at 5:20 a.m.

They arrived to find that a car had driven into the back of a transport truck.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene according to police.

Airport Road was closed northbound from Steeles Avenue to Clark Boulevard and southbound from Clark Boulevard to Intermodal Drive for the police investigation.

Peel police tweeted the road reopened around noon.