City councillors begin debating new limits for Airbnb-style short-term rentals Wednesday, with critics of the plan already demanding they ban people from offering up secondary suites like basement apartments.

Dozens are expected to speak about the city's plans, which were unveiled last week, although today's committee meeting is only set to discuss new zoning rules.

The regulations restrict Torontonians to only renting out their primary residence for up to 28 consecutive days. Specifically:

Hosts can rent out three rooms inside a house.

Or they could offer up the entire residence.

And they can rent one secondary suite, like basement apartment.

Critics, like the Fairbnb coalition, take issue with the inclusion of secondary suites, noting Vancouver, which just passed short-term rental rules this week, has prohibited those from being rented out.

Geordie Dent, of the The Federation of Metro Tenants' Associations, points out basement apartments have long been one of the most affordable forms of rental housing in Toronto, and losing them could leave many low-income people scrambling for a place to stay.

"The Toronto market right now, it is impossible to find a place," he told reporters.

"The fix for that is more units. Airbnb is doing the opposite — it's taking them off the market."

City planning staff note that stakeholders consulted on the city's short-term rental plans were "evenly split" on whether or not to allow secondary suites to be rented out. Some, they say, wanted them kept for long-term rentals, while those seeking to rent them out say they want to use them to generate income, but also keep them available for the use of friends or family.

Airbnb says secondary suites give families 'flexibility'

Airbnb Canada's public policy manager Alex Dagg says it's also common for families to rent to students during the semester, but then short-term rent during the summer months.

"This is about flexibility for families," she said.

Currently, there are no municipal regulations governing short-term rentals. The city is moving to put regulations in place in part because of concerns about rental availability.

According to CMHC data, the vacancy rate for private rental housing is the lowest it has been in a decade, at 1.3 per cent, and the rate for condos is at 1 per cent.

A separate city committee is set to debate enforcement on Thursday, and it is likely the rules will be tweaked before going to the full city council for approval.