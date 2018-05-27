Air quality expected to slide as temperatures climb on Sunday

Southwestern Ontario will see temperatures rise on Sunday afternoon, and with the heat will come the possibility of high levels of air pollution, Environment Canada warns.

A special air quality statement is in effect for the region "due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality," a statement from the government agency reads.

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk," the statement reads.

Anyone experiencing coughing or throat irritation should reduce outdoor activities until the statement is lifted, Environment Canada says.

Temperatures are expected to get up to a high of 28 C on Sunday with a humidex of 33 C. Monday will see a high of 31 C and a humidex of 36 C.