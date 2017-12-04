Toronto is waking up to another misty morning on Monday.

Environment Canada is expecting the fog patches to dissipate over the course of the morning, ushering in a mild day with sun and then increasing cloudiness in the evening.

The high will be 10 C, with the possibility of rain beginning late this evening.

Air Canada put out a release early Monday saying that flights could be affected all day by fog and reduced visibility. They advise people who are set to fly to check their flight status ahead of time.

It was a similar story on Sunday, when a number of flights were impacted and Environment Canada issued a fog advisory warning of poor visibility. It has since been lifted.