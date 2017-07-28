An Ottawa-bound Air Canada flight diverted back to Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Friday night after an engine malfunction, the airline told CBC News.

Air Canada Flight 476, which left Pearson airport at 7:30 p.m. ET, landed back at the Toronto airport minutes after taking off from a Terminal 1 tarmac, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) spokesperson Natalie Moncur said.

The airplane's pilot detected an "engine anomaly," Air Canada spokesperson Angela Mah explained.

She added the aircraft landed "normally" with emergency responders awaiting nearby as a precaution, but the Boeing 767-300ER aircraft was cleared to taxi to the gate without assistance.

Air Canada says none of its 175 passengers aboard the flight were injured.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the incident.