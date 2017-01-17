Flights out of Toronto were delayed Tuesday as Air Canada dealt with an "urgent issue" with its computer system, but the airline says the problem has now been fixed.

Check-in at airports, online & mobile now resolved. We’re now getting everyone on their way. We apologize & thank you for your patience! — @AirCanada

The issue extended beyond Toronto, affecting airports around the country.

In a statement to CBC News, Air Canada attributed the issue to an "IT system hardware problem."

"Some flights were delayed due to checking in manually. However, we expect to get everyone to their destinations with minimal delay as we are adding larger aircraft where possible and were able to limit cancellations to a small handful of flights."

During the delays on Tuesday afternoon, customers took to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Should be landing in #DCA but plane still hasn't left the tarmac from #YYZ. Computer glitch. #AirCanadaFail — @OliveraNews

@JimByersTravel @LouiseMartinCBC @AirCanada I am sitting in Houston's Bush International airport on my way home to #YYZ. Fingers crossed. — @Shannon_Skinner

Other customers said they were unable to book flights through the Air Canada website or check in online. The issue also affected people trying to check in in person.

I was literally the only person in domestic #YYZ security. But there are a million people waiting to be checked in! Never seen it like that — @bmcilravey

Air Canada advises people flying this afternoon or evening to check the status of their flight on the company's website.