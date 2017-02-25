The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after an Air Canada plane arriving from Halifax with 112 passengers skidded off the runway early Saturday at Toronto's Pearson International, in heavy rain and fog.

No one was injured in the incident involving Flight 623, which occurred shortly after midnight, according to Natalie Moncur, spokeswoman for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

She confirmed the flight was from Halifax and the incident occurred during landing. Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services, along with Peel Regional Paramedic Services, were called to the scene.

Air Canada told CBC the plane's landing gear briefly left the runway, passengers were bused to the airport terminal, and no one was hurt.

Chris Krepski, spokesperson for the TSB, said the board is sending a team of investigators to the airport.

"I'm aware of an incident involving an Air Canada aircraft at Pearson. We are in the midst of deploying," he said.

Passengers from Air Canada 623 disembark from the plane on the runway. (John Hanley/CBC)

No delays expected due to incident

An airport official called the TSB about the incident, she said.

Mud is clearly visible on the side of Air Canada flight 623. (John Hanley/CBC)

"The investigation remains ongoing," she said in an email. "The affected runway is not expected to cause any delays or cancellations for scheduled morning flights."

#AC623 slid off the runway after landing, went wheelin', now back on the runway. Passengers deplaning on the runway. #YYZ pic.twitter.com/CKxL2pNVpj — @CodyVella

Peel Regional Police, which maintains an airport detachment, was not available for comment.