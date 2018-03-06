Toronto's Art Gallery of Ontario is warning patrons to beware of possible ticket scams for its massively popular exhibit "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors."

In a post on its Twitter account, the AGO notes it's "the only authorized seller of Infinity Mirrors tickets."

It adds: "Visitors may be asked to show ID and risk being disappointed by ticket scams and being denied admittance to the exhibition, due to unauthorized duplication or sale of a ticket."

#infiniteKUSAMA 🔴 Please note that the AGO is the only authorized seller of Infinity Mirrors tickets. Visitors may be asked to show ID and risk being disappointed by ticket scams and being denied admittance to the exhibition, due to unauthorized duplication or sale of a ticket. — @agotoronto

The AGO is the only Canadian stop for the smash contemporary art show, which has become a sensation on Instagram.

The exhibit features mirror-lined rooms with kaleidoscopic environments alongside the artist's works.

Timed-entry tickets first went on sale to the public in January and quickly sold out.