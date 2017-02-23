A woman has been transported to a trauma centre in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle and suffering a "severe head injury," Toronto Paramedics say.

The woman, in her 50s or 60s, was struck by a pickup truck near the intersection of Bay Street and Adelaide Street West, according to Toronto Police.

Roads in the area have been closed off, including Bay Street between Richmond Street and King Street, according to Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu of Toronto Police Services.