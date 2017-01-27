A Toronto actress who saved the life of man having a heart attack at a west-end Goodlife Fitness location says a staff member and bystanders did not intervene, even though the company says all its gym staff are trained in CPR and the use of defibrillators.

Alex Jade, 29, was working out at a Goodlife Fitness Club near Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue on Jan, 13 when she noticed a staff member carrying a defibrillator casually walking over to a man lying on the gym floor.

"He was on the ground, face blue, his eyes rolled back," said Jade, who had training in CPR from when she was a flight attendant. She was shocked at what happened next.

"The staff member put down the defibrillator and took a few steps back — didn't even turn it on," Jade said.

She knew that a person can suffer permanent brain damage after four minutes without oxygen, so she said she quickly turned on the defibrillator, attached the electrodes and administered a shock.

Jade began chest compressions for about 10 minutes until paramedics arrived.

Administering CPR early or using a defibrillator like this one can increase a person's chance of survival by 75 per cent. (Petar Valkov/CBC)

Jarowslaw Zabrzycki, 51, says he would have died if Jade hadn't jumped in.

"I'm very grateful ... Oh My God ... if she wasn't there ... I don't even want to think about it," he told CBC Toronto..

Zabrzycki was taken to hospital and underwent emergency surgery for two blocked arteries that required inserting stents to help keep the blood flowing.

He doesn't remember what happened — just that he was at the gym, then woke up in hospital. He is now recovering at home, but didn't know he had a heart condition until this happened.

'It scares me'

"Had I known I would never have gone there at a time when no one was there," said Zabrzycki, who would sometimes go to the gym late. He remembers arriving after 10. p.m. that night.

"Many times there's no staff there. They just leave the towels at the front desk and you have your pass and you go in, so this is very dangerous,"

Jade said she remembered there being at least one staff member there, but questioned whether he was properly trained and why other bystanders didn't step in.

"It scares me because that could have been my father; that could have been a loved one and the thought of people doing nothing just staring makes me really uneasy," she said.

Brad Lindsay, GoodLife Fitness manager of Critical Response, says a full investigation is underway, but praised Jade as a 'hero.' (CBC)

Brad Lindsay, manager of Critical Response for GoodLife Fitness, said a full investigation into what happened that night is underway, but that all staff across the chain are required to be CPR-C certified, which includes training with automatic external defibrillators (AEDs).

"More people should be trained in this life saving skill so more people can take the action that [Jade] did on that day," said Lindsay, who added that defibrillators are clearly marked and publicly accessible.

"In many recreational facilities and definitely all our clubs they are all available. They are not tucked away,"

Early CPR and defibrillation can increase the chance of survival by 75 per cent, or greater. However, a Canadian Journal of Emergency Medicine survey showed that less than half of respondents felt comfortable using one.

'She was a hero'

"She stepped up... she was a hero," said Lindsay.

Jade questions why the staff member -- if that person was trained and then retrained every year — didn't step in to do anything.

"Why did the training not kick in? If the staff member was in shock, where was his team to help him out and save a life at GoodLife?"

She also says Goodlife did not follow up with her until she posted what happened on Facebook.

Lindsay said, although the incident was brought to his attention immediately, he didn't know Jade was traumatized so badly she hasn't been back to Goodlife since.

"We are hoping we can get her back to where she is comfortable coming back to Goodlife or any club," he said.

As for Jade, she will be meeting the man she saved and members of his family in person in a few weeks.

"They're talking to me like I'm family and that just melts my heart. I feel like I have a second family now."