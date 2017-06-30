A 21-year-old man is dead after his power-assisted bike collided with an SUV in downtown Acton on early Friday morning.

Cyclist Struck - Patient without vital signs to local hospital. Intersection of Main St and Church St in Acton is closed. Recon ongoing. pic.twitter.com/fBgyqmBIiY — @LateNightCam

The accident occurred just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Church streets. The driver of the SUV was a 43-year-old Rockwood woman.

The cyclist was taken to Georgetown District Hospital with no vital signs. He was later pronounced dead.

The police Collision Reconstruction Unit (C.R.U.) closed the intersection for four hours while they investigated the scene.