Accused in 'vicious' attack on Mississauga man with autism granted bail

One of three men accused of assaulting a man with autism at a bus terminal by Mississauga's Square One Shopping Centre was granted bail Wednesday in a Brampton courtroom.

Parmvir 'Parm' Singh Chahil, 21, of no fixed address, is charged with one count of aggravated assault. A judge ruled today that Chahil can be released on a $25,000 bail.

Chahil appeared in a Brampton courtroom on Tuesday wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, his eye cut. He appeared restless during the day-long hearing. A Punjabi interpreter was ordered for him.

Throughout Tuesday's hearing Chahil's B.C.-based defence lawyers, Amandeep Sidhu, challenged nearly every submission made by the Crown. The Crown attorney opposed granting bail to the accused.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued last week for Chahil and Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25. Dhami surrendered to police on Monday. His bail hearing has been rescheduled for Thursday.

Police are searching for a third man who has not yet been identified. According to investigators, the that suspect goes by the name of "Jason."

On March 14, it's alleged that Dhami, Chahil and the third man allegedly assaulted a man with autism who was sitting down inside a Mississauga bus station, punching and kicked the victim several times in an attack police described as "vicious."

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

With files from Linda Ward, Ieva Lucs, and Ebyan Abdigir