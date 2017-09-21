Toronto police say they've identified the make and model of a car involved in a 2016 drive-by shooting near Danforth and Coxwell. Detectives are also calling on two people involved in the deadly shooting to come forward.

The new appeal comes 17 months after the death of 20-year-old Abdullah Farah, who was gunned down after shots were fired from a 2007 Pontiac G5 sedan.

By identifying the car, police hope "it will jog the memory of someone that's been in contact with the vehicle just prior to the murder or after, or occupants of the vehicle," said Det. Leslie Dunkley.

The detective told the media that they have not identified the two witnesses but hope "they have it in their hearts" to help with the investigation.

Video footage reveals that the sedan drove past the Cloud 9 café three times before opening fire — it's where Farah was denied entry around 1:30 a.m., with two other people. He was shot shortly after turning away from the café's front door, Dunkley previously told the media.

The gun used in the shooting has since been located, said the detective.

"We do know it was a targeted shooting but what we don't know is the motive," Dunkley added on Thursday.

Dunkley reiterated that Farah had no criminal record and no known gang ties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto Police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.