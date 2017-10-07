Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the city's west end as 29-year-old Abdulkadir Bihi.

Officers found Bihi in a vehicle in front of a building near the intersection of Dixon Road and Islington Road suffering from gunshot wounds at around 2 p.m. last Thursday.

He was rushed to the hospital and subsequently pronounced dead, police said.

A resident in the area, Hans Blandon, told CBC Toronto on Thursday that his wife called him at work after she heard "loud noises," not realizing at the time that they were gunshots.

"The first thing that came to my mind was the kids, because of the timing that she had called is the time they come home from school," Blandon said. "Terrifying, terrifying."

Hans Blandon said the neighbourhood where the shooting occured is a close-knit community. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

He added that the neighbourhood is a close-knit community.

"We're like a big family here and the last thing that we want is for somebody's kid to get into the middle of a crossfire."