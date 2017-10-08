Police have identified two suspects wanted in the fatal daytime shooting of a Toronto man last Thursday.

Zayn Q. Chaudry, 19, and Yahya Abdirahman, 20, are both wanted by police for first-degree murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Abdulkadir Bihi.

Bihi was found in a vehicle in front of a building near the intersection of Dixon Road and Islington Road suffering from gunshot wounds at around 2 p.m. He was rushed to hospital and subsequently pronounced dead, police said.

During their search for the two suspects, police announced Sunday that they uncovered illegal firearms in an Oakville home that led to three separate arrests.

The men, ages 23, 26 and 30, are all from Toronto, and face a combined total of 45 weapons and drug-related charges.

Meanwhile, CBC News has learned that Bihi was a newlywed and expecting his first child. He was in the Dixon Road and Islington Road area visiting his mother when shots rang out, his cousin said.

The victim's cousin, who asked not to be identified, said that his family is devastated by Bihi's death.

"Once you see your relative targeted and gunned down because of his past life, it's really sad."

Police say Abdulkadir Bihi was shot to death in a vehicle outside a building at the intersection of Dixon Road and Islington Roads last Thursday. (Toronto Police Service )

The cousin told CBC News that Bihi "fell in with the wrong crowd" as a youth but was trying to turn his life around.

"For the last two years, he completely changed his life. He recently got married, moved to Peel and got a job. He was a really decent guy," his cousin said.

"He grew up, he didn't want that lifestyle anymore."

But his cousin adds that breaking away from his "former life" proved to be harder than Bihi expected.

"We spoke a lot and he told me they were always trying to pull him back in," he said in an interview.

Bihi's wife is eight months pregnant. Relatives from "all over the world" flew in for Bihi's funeral Sunday, his cousin says.

"He was a really family-oriented person and we're really going to miss him."