2 men charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death of Abbegail Elliott

Two men in their mid-20s have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a Toronto woman in an Annex apartment building.

Abbegail Eliott, 21, was found suffering from many stab wounds in a highrise apartment building on Spadina Road on Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported her in critical condition to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police, who had previously described the killing as a targeted attack, said in a news release on Saturday they had arrested two men and charged them with murder.

Police cars gather outside of the highrise apartment building where Elliott was found suffering from stab wounds. (Turgut Yeter/CBC)

During the investigation last week, officers said they believed Elliott's death was connected to a call that police received on Monday in which the sound of gunshots was reported at the same highrise apartment building.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed a fight involving Elliott at the building that day to get in touch with them.

In addition to the murder charge, one of the two men has been charged with offences in connection to a May 11 incident, including attempted murder and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

The accused are aged 26 and 25. They were scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.