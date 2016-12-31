How to make sense of a senseless tragedy?

That's the question that loomed over hundreds who gathered at a candlelight vigil to remember a Toronto family of four killed in a cottage fire on Christmas Eve exactly one week ago.

With candles and hockey pucks in hand, friends and neighbours assembled at Withrow Park in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood in honour of Geoff Taber, Jacqueline (Jacquie) Gardner, and their sons Scott, 15, and Andrew, 13. The family was killed when flames broke out at the family cottage near Peterborough, Ont, along with their two dogs in what provincial police called a "Christmas tragedy."

Many, including friends of the boys, are still trying to come to grips with the tragedy, said Montcrest School head David Thompson, who spoke at the memorial.

"Its really hard to understand why this kind of thing happens and what kind of lessons are there. I really have to come away with the sense that there's a preciousness of time and a preciousness of family and that's what the Tabers have left us with... and hopefully that's what we all take away for 2017."

'An outpouring of love'

The vigil was originally to be held at the family's home but was moved to the park after what organizers called "an outpouring of love and support" from the community."

Taber and Gardner were both respected Toronto lawyers. Scott had graduated from Montcrest just two years ago and Andrew was set to graduate this year, Thompson said. Both were avid hockey players.

"The Taber family was very, very involved in the school, so it's a real deep loss for us," Thompson said. "There's really a profound sense of sadness that's come over the community."

So far, neither police nor the provincial fire marshal have released the cause of the blaze. Wayne Romaine, a supervisor with the Ontario Fire Marshal, told CBC Toronto this week that investigators were looking at the heating systems and whether any candles had been used in the home.

As news of their deaths emerged, tributes from their friends and colleagues began pouring in online, including from Taber's cycling group, the Riverdale Riders.

'They found the best in everybody'

Taber last rode as part of the group on the Friday before Christmas Eve, member Gordon Cheong told CBC News, saying he wanted to get one more bike ride in before 2017.

On New Year's Eve, fellow member Heather Miller was among the mourners, bringing with her a bicycle wheel-turned-tribute to Taber, plastered with photographs and messages in honour of him.

Miller recalled fondly sharing early morning sunrises with Taber as the group cycled before the crack of dawn, and hearing stories of his and Gardner's boys. Taber was always conscious of the time, Miller said, and didn't usually like to stop.

But on one ride just a few weeks before the fire, he, Miller and a few other riders stopped in their tracks to take in what she described as "the most incredible sunrise."

Thompson said the boys will be best remembered for their kindness, generosity and graciousness -- something he says they passed on to their friends as well.

Geoff Taber and Jacquie Gardner, along with their two sons, died in their family cottage near Peterborough, Ont., after a fire broke there out Christmas Eve. (Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP)

"That was something the parents really instilled in the boys... They found the best in everybody."

Faculty at Montcrest School will be meeting before term starts again in January, said Thompson, and will be planning a memorial for the boys and their parents in the coming weeks, as the community continues to try to make sense of the loss.