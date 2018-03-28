A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in Rosedale
The motorcyclist was in life-threatening condition when he was taken to hospital after a collision in Rosedale, Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were notified of a collision involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle at 5:50 p.m., said police
Toronto Police say a male motorcyclist is dead after a collision in the city's Rosedale area, Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were notified of a collision involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle at 5:50 p.m., according to police.
It happened at Mount Pleasant Road and Carstowe Road.
The victim is a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital in life threatening condition said paramedics. He succumbed to his injuries said police.
Roads in the area were closed off until 9:00 p.m. to allow for an investigation.
COLLISION: <br>Mt Pleasant Rd + Carstowe Rd<br>-Police/EMS o/s<br>-Injuries are serious<br>-EMS performing CPR<br>-Mt Pleasant is closed<br>-Expect closure to last into the night<br>^dh—@TPSOperations