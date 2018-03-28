Skip to Main Content
A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in Rosedale

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a collision in the Mount Pleasant area on Wednesday evening. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Toronto Police say a male motorcyclist is dead after a collision in the city's Rosedale area, Wednesday evening. 

Emergency crews were notified of a collision involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle at 5:50 p.m., according to police.

It happened at Mount Pleasant Road and Carstowe Road. 

The victim is a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital in life threatening condition said paramedics. He succumbed to his injuries said police. 

Roads in the area were closed off until 9:00 p.m. to allow for an investigation.

