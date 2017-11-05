Peel Regional Police are searching for a man in connection with a number of suspicious fires that forced dozens of people from a Mississauga apartment complex overnight.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 42-year-old man of no fixed address on several charges including disregard for human life, damage to property, criminal harassment and uttering threats to cause death.

Investigators believe the suspect, Mark Blair, is actively evading arrest. He is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police say Blair is known to operate a 2006 Pontiac Montana minivan with the Ontario license plate CBTP488.

Emergency crews responded to multiple calls from residents of a building on Park Road East, near the intersection Lakeshore Road East and Hurontario Street, shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters and police arrived to discover that a car parked outside the building was set ablaze. There also appeared to be smoke emanating from spots inside the apartment complex.

"There was smoke in several areas of the building," said Const. Mark Fischer, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police.

No one was hurt but investigators say the fire was "deliberately" set on one of the floors of the building and to the vehicle. The blaze caused "considerable damage" to both, they said.

A resident of the building told CBC Toronto that at least one other fire was set outside the front door of a unit on the fourth floor. According to the resident, a small child and young boy were among those inside the apartment when the fire started.

Police were unable to definitely say what caused the fire as of Sunday morning, but Peel's 12 Division criminal investigation bureau is assisting the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal's probe into the cause.

The fire that destroyed this car is believed to have prompted the initial calls to police. One resident, however, told CBC Toronto that smoke also appeared to be coming from different spots within the building. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

Most residents who were forced to evacuate from the building have been allowed back into their homes. Buses were brought in overnight to keep those who had to leave their apartments warm.

Investigators are calling on anyone with information or who may have video surveillance or dashcam footage to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.