Recalling a time before universal suffrage, 95-year-old Toronto woman hoping for big turnout on June 7

To vote or not to vote?

For Mildred Margulies, it's a decision she made 90 years ago.

Born in England on December 5, 1922 — six years before the United Kingdom passed its Referendum of the People Act — Margulies is one of the few people who remembers a time before universal suffrage in the Commonwealth.

Just a child at the time, she still fondly remembers her mother's excitement before her first trip to the ballot box in 1928.

She had bought a new hat for the occasion, Margulies remembers, and turned down her husband's offer to accompany her to the polls.

"She said, 'it's my vote and I don't need any man to tell me what to do,'" Margulies said.

"Although she wasn't a suffragette, she believed strongly that women have as many brains as men," she recalled.

'I'm lucky that I can vote,' Margulies says

Margulies cast her first ballot in the 1940s and has been exercising her democratic rights like clockwork ever since.

"I'm lucky that I can vote," she said. "It means if things don't go the way I want them, it's partly my fault because I didn't pay attention."

With Ontario's provincial election now fast approaching, Margulies is urging people to pay close attention and take the time to cast a vote on June 7.

"I don't tell you who to vote for but I do think people have died and gone to prison and all sorts of things for the right to vote," she said. "It's important that you vote."

Margulies says she hasn't yet made up her mind about who she'll be supporting in the election.

And if you see her at the polls next week, don't bother asking.

"Have you heard of Peter Sellers?" she asked. "He said in a movie: 'My vote is between me and my ballot box.'"