Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who impersonated a police officer and stole an elderly man's car on Tuesday afternoon.

They say that the suspect, who they estimate to be in his 40s, approached a 91-year-old while he was filling his car with gas in the area of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

The suspect told the car owner his tire was flat, and offered to help him fill it.

He then asked for the man's car keys, and when the senior refused, lunged forward and grabbed them.

At that point, he struck the older man and drove away in the man's four-door Hyundai Elantra.

The suspect is described as being tall, with dark hair, wearing a white t-shirt and carrying a plastic bag.

Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 416-808-3300 or anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.