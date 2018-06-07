9 polls in 7 ridings extend hours amid 'temporary interruptions'

Nine polls in seven ridings will close late "due to temporary interruptions" in service, according to Elections Ontario.

Some ridings will close hours later than is typical during an election.

The ridings where voters will have a bit more time to get to the polls are:

Glengarry—Prescott—Russell: poll 012 will close at 10:30 p.m. ET

York South—Weston : poll 406 will close at 9:40 p.m. ET

Kiiwetinoong: poll 032 will close at 1 a.m. ET

York—Simcoe: poll 008 will close at 9:55 p.m. ET

York—Simcoe : poll 006 will close at 11:25 p.m. ET

Essex: Ppoll 033 will close at 9:20 p.m. ET

Bay Of Quinte: poll 016 will close at 9:25 p.m. ET

Simcoe North: poll 033 will close at 9:25 p.m. ET

Simcoe North: poll 034 will close at 9:25 p.m. ET

Some voters have reported problems at polls across the province, including with the new machines being used to check voter lists and tabulate votes.

The glitches were causing long lines, with some voters leaving in frustration.