An 84-year-old man who went missing in North York overnight in the frigid cold has been located and taken to hospital to be examined by medical staff, Toronto police said Wednesday morning.

Umberto Ascenzi was found by a transit bus driver in York Region in the area of Highway 7 and Bathurst Street, almost 11 km from where he was last seen at Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West at 1 a.m.

Toronto police Sgt. Steve Tedford said Ascenzi was cold and shivering and appeared to have injuries to his hands that may be frostbite. Paramedics took him to hospital for further assessment, but he otherwise seemed to be okay.

According to Environment Canada, it was -18 C when Ascenzi was reported missing. Police searched throughout the night but were unable to locate him, so a command centre was briefly established to help co-ordinate the search in the morning. He was found a short time later.

Tedford advised those with family members who are living with dementia or other degenerative neurological conditions to take precautions to help loved ones avoid venturing out into the cold alone. Alarms, child locks or even something as simple as bells can help caregivers keep track of vulnerable people.