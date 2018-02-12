Nearly 200 couples gathered at a Toronto church on Sunday to celebrate a collective 8,000 years of marriage.

The Archdiocese of Toronto says 193 couples celebrated 25, 40, 50 and over 60 years of marriage at a special "Marriage Sunday" mass at The Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in North York.

We found our longest married couple at @archtoronto Celebration of Marriage. Armando & Assunta married 75 years. An incredible journey! pic.twitter.com/MX9KKYFhVw — @neilmaccarthy

The diocese said Friday that two couples were married in the '40s and are celebrating their 75 and 69-year anniversaries, and several of the couples in attendance were married in the '50s, celebrating over 60 years of marriage.

The event was expected to draw close to 800 guests.

The diocese says "Marriage Sunday highlights the importance of the sacrament of marriage." The event is often held the Sunday before the Family Day weekend and often coincides with World Marriage Day.

Trish and Peter Mann renewed their vows at Sunday's service and have been married for 25 years. They say their secret to a long marriage is doing more than their share.

"The minimum you should always do is 51 per cent because that way we would always have it covered," Trish said.

The event was particularly special for the couple as it was held at the church they come to every week.

"It was very special to be here with people we know in a familiar place," Peter added.