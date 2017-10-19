Toronto paramedics say one firefighter is in critical condition after a 5-alarm fire in Etobicoke forced the evacuation of a number of townhouse units Thursday evening.

EMERGENCY RUN TO HOSPITAL

From Marine Parade Drive

- Pull to the right and stop when you see us coming.

- We are now on route — @TPSOperations

TTC buses are being deployed to shelter residents forced out of their homes near Palace Pier Court and Marine Parade Drive.

Toronto Fire Services Capt. David Eckerman says they received reports of a fire on the third-floor balcony of a townhouse. The fire has since spread north to an adjoining roof.

FIRE

- Lakeshore and Palace Peir

- Townhouse on fire

- Numerous callers

- We are on scene with TFD

- Unknown injuries

- #GO189549 ^sh — @TPSOperations

Lake Shore Boulevard is closed from Park Lawn Drive to Humber Bridge in both directions.