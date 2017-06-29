Police are investigating after eight people were injured Thursday night after a TTC bus was involved in a collision with a minivan in Etobicoke.

Paramedics transported seven people from The West Mall and Rathburn Road crash scene to a local hospital. An eighth person was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, suffering from a head injury.

The West Mall was closed in both directions from Holiday Drive to Rathburn Road. The area has since reopened to traffic. (Mehrdad Nazahari/CBC)

Seven patients, including the one taken to a trauma centre, were passengers in the minivan, paramedics say. The TTC bus driver was also injured.

Paramedics could not provide any information about the patients' ages or genders.

All roads in the area are now open.