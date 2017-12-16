Police say a six-year-old boy has died in hospital after a car crash on Highway 403 west of Toronto.

The single-car collision occurred shortly before noon on Friday near the Mavis Road off-ramp. A pregnant woman and a man were also taken to hospital but are now in stable condition. The man has since been released from hospital.

Images from the scene of the crash show a crumpled hatchback that slammed into a light pole off to the side of the highway, causing the car to flip over a guardrail.

OPP spokesperson Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is still ongoing.