Toronto police are looking for three men wanted for a series of robberies near Riverdale Park and Kew Beach Gardens.

Since Oct. 5, police say they have responded to six different robbery calls in the areas.

In all of the robberies, police say, four suspects could be seen with masks covering their faces and produced various weapons including knives, guns and batons. They also used threats or violence, police said in a release Monday.



Victims have been robbed of cash, cell phones and other personal items, police say.



On Sunday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the thefts, and now faces various robbery and mischief charges. He appeared in court on Oct. 9.

Security images of the other three suspects has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.