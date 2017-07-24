A collision late Sunday evening in Scarborough sent six people to local hospitals with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called at approximately 11:20 p.m. when two vehicles were involved in a collision at McNicoll Avenue and Markham Road. One of the vehicles struck a pole.

Toronto paramedics transported six people from the scene using a support bus.

The intersection was closed for a number hours but has since re-opened. 