A collision late Sunday evening in Scarborough sent six people to local hospitals with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Emergency services were called at approximately 11:20 p.m. when two vehicles were involved in a collision at McNicoll Avenue and Markham Road. One of the vehicles struck a pole.
Toronto paramedics transported six people from the scene using a support bus.
The intersection was closed for a number hours but has since re-opened.
Multiple patients at Markham and McNicoll prompts @TorontoMedics to call in the EMS bus. pic.twitter.com/hk3Kn9jbJO—
@LateNightCam