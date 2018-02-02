A collision involving a coach bus and a minivan critically injured eight people, including six children, on Friday in Clearview, Ont.

​Ontario Provincial Police Const. Chris Lesage said the head-on collision occurred on Highway 26 near Wasaga Beach, about 125 kilometres north of Toronto..

He said the eight injured were in the minivan, including six children ranging in age from four to 15.

​Ontario Provincial Police Const. Chris Lesage said the head-on collision occurred on Highway 26 near Wasaga Beach. (Marie Helene-Ratel/CBC)

"They were all treated and sent to Collingwood Hospital," he said. "From there, all eight were transported by air to Toronto hospitals for various trauma units."

Joshua McNamara, public relations officer with Ornge, said helicopters and air ambulances were dispatched after receiving a call just after 2 p.m.

JC Gilbert, deputy chief of operations for paramedic services in Simcoe County, said 50 people who were on the bus were assessed and transported by Clearview Township Transportation to a community centre to get them out of the cold.

Update from collision scene on Hwy 26 https://t.co/9ZNN2OGUHr — @OPP_CR

James Attridge, manager of Attridge Coach Line, said everyone onboard the coach bus was uninjured.

​Glenn Attridge, president of Attridge Transportation, said the 47 children on the bus were from St. Thomas More high school in Hamilton. They were on a day trip to Blue Mountain and were heading back to Hamilton when he said the van crossed the median and hit the bus.

Clearview Fire said on Twitter that all the individuals on the bus left the community centre and headed back to Hamilton shortly after 5 p.m.